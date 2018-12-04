First Alert Forecast: chilled sunshine Tuesday; rain returns by weekend

EXTENDED FORECAST: A few more clouds will stream back into the region by Thursday, but overall, it should be a quiet day. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 50s. Friday begins a transition period with clouds increasing, eventually leading to shower chances. Rain becomes more prevalent moving into Saturday as a potent storm system develops along the Gulf Coast, slinging moisture into the region. Rainfall amounts could total 1 – 3″ before the system exits through Sunday. Behind the system, expect another blast of wintry air, highs will top out in the middle to upper 40s.