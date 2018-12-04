First Alert Forecast: chilled sunshine Tuesday; rain returns by weekend

TUESDAY: Behind a cold front – our temperatures will run chillier than what we dealt with through the weekend. Expect sunshine throughout the day, but it will only do so much. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with lows dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Lather. Rinse. Repeat. Expect mostly sunny skies through the mid-portion of the week with highs rebounding to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon, after starting deep in the freezer. Expect another cold night as we drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s again.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A few more clouds will stream back into the region by Thursday, but overall, it should be a quiet day. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 50s. Friday begins a transition period with clouds increasing, eventually leading to shower chances. Rain becomes more prevalent moving into Saturday as a potent storm system develops along the Gulf Coast, slinging moisture into the region. Rainfall amounts could total 1 – 3″ before the system exits through Sunday. Behind the system, expect another blast of wintry air, highs will top out in the middle to upper 40s.
