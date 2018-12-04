2 dead, 3 critical after Marshall County, MS train crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, MS (WMC) - Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a freight train collided with a van in Marshall County, Mississippi.
BNSF Railway spokesman Joe Faust says his company’s train hit the van Tuesday afternoon in Red Banks, about 40 miles southeast of Memphis, Tennessee.
The victims' identities have not been released at this time.
The county coroner said that the two people who died were ejected from the van.
Faust says the others were taken by helicopter to a hospital.
Federal Railroad Administration records show no crashes at the crossing in recent years. Records show 10 trains a day travel down the track, reaching speeds as fast at 60 mph (95 kph).
Faust says the lead locomotive on the train had a camera.
