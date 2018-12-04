Capital murder retrial for Joshua Archie underway in Madison County

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jury selection began Monday in the capital murder retrial of Joshua Archie in Madison County Circuit Court.
Twenty-seven-year-old Archie is charged in the shooting death of a manager at Party City in Ridgeland in 2012.
The first witnesses are expected to take the stand Tuesday.
Sixty-eight-year-old Robert Adams was shot to death in 2012 during an armed robbery. A mistrial was declared last year with a 10-2 vote in favor of Archie’s conviction.
Undra Ward, who worked at Party City at the time of the robbery and murder, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and second degree murder.
Ridgeland police say Ward helped Archie, who was a former employee.
