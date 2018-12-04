Capital murder retrial for Joshua Archie underway in Madison County

Archie is charged with the murder of 68-year-old Robert Adams in 2012

A mistrial was declared in 2017. Joshua Archie is being retried for Capital Murder in Madison County. (Source: WLBT)
By Maggie Wade | December 3, 2018 at 10:04 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 10:11 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jury selection began Monday in the capital murder retrial of Joshua Archie in Madison County Circuit Court.

Joshua Archie was arrested in December, 2012 for the shooting death of Robert Adams. (Source: Madison County Detention Center)
Twenty-seven-year-old Archie is charged in the shooting death of a manager at Party City in Ridgeland in 2012.

The first witnesses are expected to take the stand Tuesday.

68 year old Robert Adams was shot and killed at the Party City in Ridgeland during an armed robbery. (Source: Family)
Sixty-eight-year-old Robert Adams was shot to death in 2012 during an armed robbery. A mistrial was declared last year with a 10-2 vote in favor of Archie’s conviction.

Undra Ward, who worked at Party City at the time of the robbery and murder, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and second degree murder.

Undra Ward pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and second degree murder. (SOURCE: WLBT)
Ridgeland police say Ward helped Archie, who was a former employee.

