39-year-old man shot and killed on Fontaine Avenue

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A 39-year-old man was shot and killed on Fontaine Avenue Sunday evening.
Jackson police were called to Fontaine Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday where they found a black man shot multiple times. He was later pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Rastafian Beasley.
Officers also found a second black man at the location. He is now being treated for unknown injuries at a local hospital and is potentially a suspect in the shooting.
A motive is not known and no arrests have been made.
This investigation is ongoing.
We are following this developing story and we will update this story as more information becomes available.
