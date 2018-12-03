Turning Colder

A warm, Spring like weekend but that’s about to change in a big way. Monday will be a transition day as sharply cooler air arrives. Afternoon temperatures dip into the 60s tomorrow, then struggle to reach the 50s all day Tuesday and Wednesday. Dropping below freezing Wednesday and Thursday mornings followed by slightly warmer weather for the second half of the week. A storm system will bring our next opportunity for rain over the weekend.
JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -
