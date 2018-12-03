Report: Liberty “strongly considering” Freeze

LYNCHBERG, VIRGINIA (WLBT) - Hugh Freeze first coaching job at Ole Miss could come at the place where he first broke his silence.
A report from Football Scoop, a website devoted to tracking coaching movement in college football, says Freeze is a “strong candidate” to be the next head football coach at Liberty University. The job came open Monday when Turner Gill announced his retirement.
Freeze appeared alongside his wife, Jill, in a speech given at Liberty in January, delivering some of his first public comments after being fired at Ole Miss once it was discovered he had contacted a female escort on a university-issued cell phone.
Freeze reportedly interviewed with Tennessee last week about their vacant offensive coordinator position, and has already begun being linked to the offensive coordinator positions at Auburn and Florida State.
