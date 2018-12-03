Rastafian Beasley, 39

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Rastafian Beasley, a 39-year-old black male, died Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, after a shooting, according to Jackson police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to the 3600 block of Fontaine Avenue sometime after 5 p.m. and found Beasley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators also found another man being treated for injuries at an undisclosed hospital.
Holmes said they think that man could be a suspect in the shooting.
Police have not made any arrests in the case at this point.
Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
