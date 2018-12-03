Rastafian Beasley, 39

By C.J. LeMaster | December 3, 2018 at 2:27 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 2:27 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Rastafian Beasley, a 39-year-old black male, died Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, after a shooting, according to Jackson police.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to the 3600 block of Fontaine Avenue sometime after 5 p.m. and found Beasley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators also found another man being treated for injuries at an undisclosed hospital.

Holmes said they think that man could be a suspect in the shooting.

Police have not made any arrests in the case at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

