Queen, Adam Lambert to launch North America tour

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, Brian May, from left, Adam Lambert, and Roger Taylor of Queen + Adam Lambert pose for a photo at the "The Crown Jewels" residency press conference at the MGM Resorts aviation hanger in Las Vegas. Queen and Adam Lambert are launching a six-week North America tour following the release of the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Live Nation announced Monday, Dec. 3, the 23-date tour, featuring original band members May and Taylor, will kick off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 10. (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP, File) (Al Powers)