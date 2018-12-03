Public Works Director explains water-main break repair

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - It’s been two days since a 36-inch pipe burst in the Belhaven neighborhood affecting 60,000 connections and causing businesses to temporarily close their doors.
Public Works Director Bob Miller said this water-main break repair is the equivalent of the Super Bowl or the World Series for the Public Works Department.
“We didn’t know if it was the stick, if the pipe that had failed, whether it was a circumferential break or a longitudinal split pipe,” Miller said.
In other words, when they first heard about the break, they didn’t know what they were facing.
At first, they believed an 8-inch pipe had burst, but then they realized it was the 36-inch transition pipe.
Millers says repairing an 8-inch pipe, “is like having a break on an artery in your arm.”
And repairing a 36-inch pipe?
“Water was causing the system to bleed to death,” he said.
Having a break in a 90-degree bend, Miller says that represents a worst case scenario because it takes the most work to repair.
So what caused the failure?
“Over time that corrodes out, the water pressure blows it out, blows off this concrete, sheath over the top of it and causes these steel bands to snap,” Miller explained.
Holes are created by the pressure and the water gets out.
“That’s when we started doing a lot of shut down on the valves,” he continued.
Unfortunately. they couldn’t get them all closed in time. Which led to a loss of water pressure and that’s when it affected residents.
Miller says the pipe was built 60 years ago, but it should have lasted at least 100 years.
Miller points said the new piece is built like a cannon barrel.
So, now what? Miller says the crew will work through the night and into tomorrow. Things should be completed by Monday morning.
