Portion of boil water notices lifted; water main break repaired

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A portion of the boil water notices over the city of Jackson have been lifted as of Monday just before noon.
According to the city, the following zip codes are now free of the boil water notice: 39201, 39203, 39204, 39206, 39211, 39213, 39216, 39217, 39209, 39212, 39272.
The boil water notice is still in effect for the following areas:
-Presidential Hills subdivision
-Myrtle St.
-Devine St.
-Howard St.
-Piedmont St.
-St Mary St.
-St Ann St.
-Lyncrest Ave.
-Linden Pl.
-Peachtree St.
-Hazel St.
-Edgewood St.
-Pine St.
-Peachtree St.
-Belvoir St.
-Belmont St.
-Ivy St.
-Laurel St
-Euclid Ave,
-Oakwood St.
-Fairview St.
-Arlington St.
-Belhaven St.
-Pinehurst St.
-Greymont [1400-1599]
The 36″ elbow that failed on the water main has been replaced.
Water to that main pipe from the water treatment plant has been restored, however, more work has to be done.
