Minshew wins Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

BALTIMORE, MD (WLBT) - Gardner Minshew’s trophy case will now feature a national award bearing the name of one of the greatest to ever play the quarterback position.
The Brandon native was announced Monday as the winner of the 2018 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
Minshew has posted gaudy stats in his first season as quarterback at Washington State. His 4,477 passing yards are second most in the country, and he also ranks top five in the country in completions, attempts, and touchdowns.
According to the award’s website, eligible candidates for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award “must be college seniors or fourth-year juniors on schedule to graduate with their class. In addition to accomplishments on the field, candidates are judged on their character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, team work and leadership qualities.”
Past winners of the award include both Peyton and Eli Manning. Minshew will honored at an event Friday night in Baltimore.
