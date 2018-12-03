J L Noel Jr., 25

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - J L Noel Jr., a 25-year-old black man, died Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, after a shooting in south Jackson, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Officers responded to a section of the Interstate 55 South Frontage Road near Elton Road sometime after 12:30 a.m. and found a small sedan with three men inside.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said two of the men -- including Noel -- had been shot.
A coroner pronounced Noel dead at the scene.
Holmes said someone in another vehicle fired several shots into the sedan while both were traveling north on the frontage road.
Police have not made any arrests in the case at this point.
Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
