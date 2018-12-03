First Alert Forecast: Winter’s chill returns this week

MONDAY: A cold front will slip through central Mississippi later today, ushering in a blast of chilly air after a warm weekend across the region. Expect highs to top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight, expect lows to drop into the lower to middle 30s.
TUESDAY: Behind the cold front, chilly air will remain in place – sunshine will prevail with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine will prevail throughout much of the work week. To accompany the sun – expect highs to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for Wednesday; expect a gradual warm-up with highs in the middle and upper 50s through Wednesday and Thursday. Eventually, our next weather maker will push across the region bringing a decent slug of rainfall through late Friday into Saturday. Behind that system, expect another blast of chilly air by Sunday.
