First Alert Forecast: Winter’s chill returns this week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine will prevail throughout much of the work week. To accompany the sun – expect highs to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for Wednesday; expect a gradual warm-up with highs in the middle and upper 50s through Wednesday and Thursday. Eventually, our next weather maker will push across the region bringing a decent slug of rainfall through late Friday into Saturday. Behind that system, expect another blast of chilly air by Sunday.