Dutch court rejects man's request to be 20 years younger

Self-styled Dutch positivity guru Emile Ratelband answers questions on his mobile phone during an interview in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. A Dutch court has rejected the request of a self-styled positivity guru to shave 20 years off his age, in a case that drew worldwide attention. Emile Ratelband last month asked the court in Arnhem to formally change his date of birth to make him 49, instead of his real age of 69. He argued his request was consistent with other personal transformations, such as the ability to change one's name or gender. The Dutch court said age matters under Dutch law. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (AP)