Councilman calling for possible rezoning of former Desoto factory site, amid neighborhood concerns

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said residents are concerned with what might be built at the site of the old Desoto factory in west Jackson and is calling for the site to be rezoned.
“People support development, but what type of development is going to be the issue,” Stokes said.
Sunday, the 50-acre site remained untouched, but Stokes says surrounding residents are concerned that developers might use the area to build apartment complexes that might breed crime and potentially affect the integrity of the neighborhood.
“Basically this neighborhood hasn’t has a lot of crime and some of the citizens are older now and they can’t tolerate crime at this point in their life,” Stokes continued.
Kenneth Stokes is proposing the rezoning of the 50-acre site located on Livingston Road near Ridgeway Street.
Stokes said residents worry that lower income housing will lower the value of area homes and would like to see the property used to build single family homes -- to encourage home ownership.
Right now, this is all speculative as there are no development projects currently in the works.
Stokes will be holding a community meeting tomorrow Monday December 3, at 6:00 p.m. at the Corner Stone Baptist Church in Georgetown. He encourages all concerned citizens to attend.
