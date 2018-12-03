Cold Weather Returns

The beginning cool with even colder weather on the way. Highs reached to upper 50s to low and middle 60s today; but colder air is moving in from the north, leading to chilly weather over the coming days. Dipping to the low and middle 30s tonight with the potential for a light freeze, especially along and north of I-20. Dry and chilly Tuesday and Wednesday; afternoon temperatures struggle to reach the low 50s despite a good deal of sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be the coldest of the week with lows in the 28 to 32 degree range; some isolated spots could get even colder. Slightly warmer for the end of this week in advance of our next storm system that will bring widespread rain Friday evening into Saturday.