Brandon police search for big rig that clipped power pole

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Power was restored to a small portion of downtown Brandon after an 18-wheeler clipped a power pole and kept going.
Chief Thompson with Brandon police says the repairs are complete and power has been restored to all affected areas.
Entergy and other crews erected a new pole just outside the court house complex on the north side of Government Street after the accident. Police Chief William Thompson says just after 6 a.m., witnesses saw a semi truck hit the pole, but the driver didn’t stop. The westbound lane was blocked but traffic continued to flow. Electricity was knocked out for a few businesses on the south side of the street, including Ramey’s grocery store.
If you can help track down the truck driver who left the scene, call Brandon Police.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.