Boil water notice lifted for most Jackson residents after massive water main break

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - On Monday, a boil water notice affecting 60,000 connections in the Capital City was lifted for most residents.
Contractors worked for days to fix the 36-inch broken water main, which caused many issues for Jackson residents over the weekend.
Residents in Belhaven finally had water pressure return on Saturday, however they are still under a boil water notice. For the majority of those affected, it’s now safe to drink out of their taps.
On Monday, Jackson Public Works Director Bob Miller gave the media a tour of the giant crater where the 36-inch water main failed last Friday. Hemphill Construction fixed the break and is now just finishing up some last minute connections.
According to Miller, the pipe was 50 years old but was supposed to last 100 years.
“If it was some type of damage or corrosion would not necessarily be tied to the age but we are investigating and we should have news fairly soon on that,” said Miller.
Now the city’s biggest task is finding out why it failed.
“Now that we got the item out we’re having forensic engineers look at it and give us a definitive answer on what caused it.”
Doors are back open at Broad Street Baking Company; one of several restaurants that had to shut down due to a lack of water pressure. They say they had to tweak their operation slightly during the boil water notice.
“It was very unfortunate but you know we would rather be safe than sorry," said Broad Street’s Katie Leach. "We don’t want to do anything to jeopardize our guests. They are what make us and we are just happy to be open to serve them.”
The cost of the repair to the pipe is now estimated to be between $500,000 and $1 million.
As of Monday, the city is running hydrants in the area of the break to flush air out of the system. Belhaven residents should have their boil water notice lifted in the coming day.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.