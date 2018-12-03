Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa 1 of 3 finalists in Heisman Trophy voting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Tua Tagovailoa, starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, has officially been invited to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony this Saturday.
Tagovailoa was invited in addition to Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray and Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins.
Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide to an undefeated regular season before starting the SEC Championship Game this past Saturday before leaving in the fourth quarter with an injury.
On December 29, the Tua and the Tide will head to Miami to face the Oklahoma Sooners in the Orange Bowl semifinal with a chance at heading to California for the 2019 CFP National Championship Game.
The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 8.
