Scott Central defeats Taylorsville for 2A state title

HATTIESBURG, MS (WLBT) - Scott Central beat the defending state champions of Taylorsville Saturday in the MHSAA 2A State Championship game.
“These guys are so special. I love these kids to death,” Scott Central Head Coach Devin Cooper said. “They’ve done everything I’ve ever asked. They did it for their community, they did it for themselves, and there’s no more deserving of a group than that group right there. This Scott Central team is a special team.”
This victory for the Rebels marks their first state title since 1999.
Scott Central and Taylorsville both finish their seasons with a record of 15-1.
