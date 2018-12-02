Mississippi State to play Iowa in Outback Bowl

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi State has a New Year’s date with Iowa in Florida.
The #18 Bulldogs (8-4) will meet the Hawkeyes (8-4) in the Outback Bowl on January 1 in Tampa. Kickoff is at 11:00 am CST.
Mississippi State will be playing in a bowl game for a 9th straight season, a program record, in their first season under head coach Joe Moorhead. Iowa finished in a tie for 2nd in the Big Ten West Division.
Southern Miss was not selected for postseason play. The Golden Eagles finished bowl eligible with a record of 6-5, but were passed over.
Meanwhile, the Peach Bowl is sure to garner some interest in Mississippi, pitting #7 Michigan against #10 Florida on December 29. Florida is led by former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen, while Michigan is quarterbacked by Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson.
One night earlier, Brandon native Gardner Minshew concludes his collegiate career in the Alamo Bowl. Minshew, the nation’s leading passer, will lead #13 Washington State against #24 Iowa State in San Antonio, Texas.
