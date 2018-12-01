Jalen Hurts helps push Alabama past Georgia to win SEC Championship

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Alabama wins their third SEC Championship in four years after a thrilling come from behind victory over Georgia in Atlanta.
The University of Alabama’s Athletic Department sent out the following on the big win.
Down by 14 point at different points in the second and third quarter, the No. 1 Alabama football team stormed back to a 35-28 win over No. 4 Georgia in the 2018 Southeastern Conference Championship Game Saturday in Atlanta, Ga.
Subbing for sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was sidelined early in the fourth quarter with an injury, junior Jalen Hurts led a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives for the win.
Junior running back Josh Jacobs was named the game’s MVP after accounting for the Tide’s first two touchdowns and leading Alabama’s rushing attack with 83 yards on eight carries. Freshman wide receiver Jaylen Waddle led all receivers with 113 yards and a touchdown.
Tagovailoa was 10-for-25 passing with two interceptions, 164 yards and a touchdown, while Hurts was 7-of-9 passing for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for the deciding score, capping a 28-yard effort on the ground in five attempts.
After giving up 21 points in the first half, the Crimson Tide defense clamped down in the second half, holding the Bulldogs to a single touchdown early in the third quarter. Junior defensive back Saivion Smith led all tacklers with a career-best 11, including eight solo stops. It was the second-most tackles by an Alabama player in an SEC Championship Game. Junior defensive back Deionte Thompson and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Quinnen Williams each had eight tackles. Williams came up with a sack and two tackles for loss as well.
TD UA: Georgia 28 - Alabama 35
TD UA: Georgia 28 - Alabama 28
TD UA: Georgia 28 - Alabama 21
TD UGA: Georgia 28 - Alabama 14
“We just didn’t play very well in the half. We throw an interception down in the red zone. We got the momentum in the game early on. We’re not executing on defense at all. We’re making a lot of mental errors. They’re confusing us a little bit with their formations. They’re running the ball on us. We’re just not playing the way we are capable of playing. We’ve got to control the tempo of the game on offense, which we haven’t done. We had a couple drops that were big plays, so we’ve just got to play better," said Nick Saban as the SEC Championship heads to halftime.
TD UA: Georgia 21 - Alabama 14
TD UGA: Georgia 21 - Alabama 7
TD UGA: Georgia 14 - Alabama 7
TD UA: Georgia 7 - Alabama 7
TD UGA: Georgia 7 - Alabama 0
ORIGINAL: Both teams are currently ranked in the top four in the College Football Championship rankings. Alabama is currently ranked first and Georgia is fourth. The winner of this game is almost guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
There’s some debate if Alabama loses if they will remain in the top four. However, this game is a must win for Georgia as they would likely drop out of the top four with a second loss.
This will be the second time this year the two teams have faced off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. At the last meeting in January, the Crimson Tide managed to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime for the National Title.
Both teams have put up some impressive stats this year. This year’s undefeated Alabama team might be the most complete team in the Crimson Tide’s history. They currently have the third best scoring defense in the country and the second best scoring offense.
However, Georgia is no slouch. Georgia currently has the 13th best scoring offense in the country and its defense ranks 10th in points allowed.
