Jalen Hurts helps push Alabama past Georgia to win SEC Championship

“We just didn’t play very well in the half. We throw an interception down in the red zone. We got the momentum in the game early on. We’re not executing on defense at all. We’re making a lot of mental errors. They’re confusing us a little bit with their formations. They’re running the ball on us. We’re just not playing the way we are capable of playing. We’ve got to control the tempo of the game on offense, which we haven’t done. We had a couple drops that were big plays, so we’ve just got to play better," said Nick Saban as the SEC Championship heads to halftime.