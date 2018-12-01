Forrest Co. man arrested on manslaughter charge in father’s death

Justin Phillips, 26, was arrested for manslaughter in the Glendale Community in Forrest County Friday morning in the death of his father, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

Forrest Co. man arrested on manslaughter charge in father’s death
By Jayson Burnett | December 1, 2018 at 12:57 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 12:39 PM

FOREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Forrest County man is facing a charge of manslaughter in the death of his 56-year-old father.

Justin Phillips, 26, was arrested Friday morning in the Glendale Community for allegedly killing his father James Phillips, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.

((Photo source: FCSO))

Authorities say Phillip’s father died from injuries sustained during a domestic violence incident two days earlier. Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict says the cause and manner of James' death is still pending.

((Photo source: FCSO))

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.