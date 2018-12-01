Forrest Co. man arrested on manslaughter charge in father’s death

FOREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Forrest County man is facing a charge of manslaughter in the death of his 56-year-old father.
Justin Phillips, 26, was arrested Friday morning in the Glendale Community for allegedly killing his father James Phillips, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities say Phillip’s father died from injuries sustained during a domestic violence incident two days earlier. Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict says the cause and manner of James' death is still pending.
