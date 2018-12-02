Alcorn State beats Southern 37-28 in SWAC championship

Alcorn State trailed by a point going into the fourth quarter and took the lead for good at 30-28 on Corey McCullough's 41-yard field goal with 11:31 left in the game. After stopping the Jaguars (7-4) on downs at the Braves 32, Alcorn State drove to the end zone in nine plays, capping the scoring on Waller's 14-yard TD run up the middle of the defense.