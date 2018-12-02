Alaskan Earthquake connections felt in the metro

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The state of Alaska is currently under a disaster declaration according to their governor.
According to CNN, president Trump approved of governor Walker’s declaration, and with that FEMA, and homeland security will be assisting with relief efforts.
That quake gave residents a scare, especially William Walsh, one man from the Jackson area who’s currently working and living in Alaska.
“It came on very rapidly, I mean to me it felt like it lasted 20-30 seconds. Immediately took action to duck, cover, and roll. It was a massive rumbling, very scary. It doesn’t matter who you are everybody is scared to death. I mean it’s going on. You have control just completely ripped out from you,”said Walsh.
Concrete roads and infrastructure crumbled under the shock of the earthquake. People in businesses around the state rushed underneath desks and hid while the ground shook.
Walsh currently works in Alaska and walked 3 on your side through after effects of the earthquake. This is his 2nd one that he’s dealt with in his four years in Alaska, but the state is prepared for situations such as this.
“I would not be here today if the building I was in was not on rollers. No way. We’re prepared, the kids in the schools, they’re trained by their teachers and administrators on what to do during an event, duck roll and cover,” said Walsh.
According to the U.S. geological survey the quake reached to over 400 miles, the state will be dealing with after shocks for the time being, weeks, maybe even months.
Nobody was killed in the earthquake. In times like this checking in with family and friends can help get through the tough times.
“It was really warming to me to get so many calls from family and friends back home just to check in with me to see how i was doing. So that goes a really long way yeah,”said Walsh.
William Walsh said that areas outside of Anchorage are now dealing with mud slides and infrastructure damage.
Getting to the grocery store, or work, will take longer than expected, but because of that, people will now just have to plan ahead.
