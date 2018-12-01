VIDEO: 36-inch water main break causes major water problems for Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Over 60,000 Jackson residents are under a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice, according to the City of Jackson. In addition, many residents and business in the Fondren area are reporting there is no water.
Public Works Director Bob Miller said the parts and other items needed to repair the water main have arrived.
Crews will be working into the night and expect repairs to be done within the next 24 hours.
This is for all surface water connections on the drinking water system.
Zip codes affected are: 39201, 39202, 39203, 39204, 39206, 39211, 39213, 39216, and 39217
The City of Jackson says they are not sure what caused the low pressure but they know something happened with the valves.
This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use. All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.
RESIDENTS WILL BE NOTIFIED IMMEDIATELY WHEN THE ADVISORY IS LIFTED. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-9601875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.
There are some areas that are without water including the Fondren Area. The Department of Public Works is working to get water restored as soon as possible.
