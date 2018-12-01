Three months of numbers in for Mississippi sports betting

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - There were high expectations about the potential impact for sports betting in Mississippi, now there are three months of numbers to examine.
“It’s driven additional foot traffic," said Mississippi Gaming Commission Executive Director Allen Godfrey. "It has grown gross gaming revenue. And it has put some additional money in the state coffers.”
In total, more than 72 million dollars in bets have been placed from August to October. The amount of taxable revenue stood at 7.3 million total after those first three months.
“That’s what’s taxable," noted Godfrey. "Then you take 12 percent. Eight percent goes to the state and four percent to local.”
As of the special session, lawmakers have included directions on what to do with the 8 percent that comes to the state. It will go to roads and bridges.
Mississippi is also among the first states to add sports betting in casinos since the Supreme Court ruling, and the only Southeastern state.
“I do believe being first, you develop that following," explained Godfrey. "People like what they like and betters are superstitious. Gamblers are superstitious.”
Godfrey expects the activity to fluctuate throughout the year.
“Football is going to be the king and after the college basketball tournament things will probably slow down some," added Godfrey. "You’ll be taking a lot of futures wagers. other than that you’ll start back up in September.”
The coastal casinos have brought in the most money so far.
