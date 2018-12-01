Man burns to death after crashing carjacked car into gas station pump, shooting at firefighters

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - One person was killed after a car crashed into a gas station pump then caught on fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the gas station and as they ran to rescue the man he pulled out a gun and began shooting into the air.
Firefighters were not able to save him, and he burned to death.
The Eagle Stop gas station sits on W. Capitol Street. According to Sgt. Holmes with Jackson police, only one car was involved in the crash.
The person in the car was killed after he hit a pump and the car caught on fire.
Sgt. Holmes says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. The car had been reported carjacked from Byram earlier today.
We will update as soon as we know more.
The identity of the driver has not yet been released.
