No. 25 Mississippi State rallies for 65-58 win over Dayton

DAYTON, OH (AP) - Nick Weatherspoon hit a pair of 3-pointers in the closing minutes, and No. 25 Mississippi State trailed most of the game before rallying to a 65-58 victory over Dayton on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (6-1) salvaged their first true road game by hitting late 3s after missing 15 of their first 19 tries from behind the arc. Weatherspoon's 3-pointer from the corner with 27 seconds left put the Bulldogs up 61-55. He finished with 14 points.
Quinndary Weatherspoon led Mississippi State with 21 points and 12 rebounds, two shy of his career high. His layup off an inbound pass with 13 seconds left clinched it.
Ryan Mikesell scored 15 points for Dayton (4-3), which was coming off a pair of tournament losses -- 66-59 to Virginia and 65-54 to Oklahoma.
Dayton led by as many as 10 in the first half, taking advantage of the Bulldogs' cold shooting. Reggie Perry made a 3-pointer and a jumper as Mississippi State cut the deficit to 29-26 at halftime.
Quinndary Weatherspoon had a 3-pointer and a layup during a nine-point run that gave Mississippi State a 35-31 lead early in the second half, but the Flyers rallied behind Mikesell to take a seven-point lead before the Bulldog's final comeback.
BIG PICTURE
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs were coming off their top offensive showing. They shot a season-high 61 percent and had a season-best 24 assists in an 88-65 win over Alcorn State. It didn't carry over -- the Bulldogs missed 12 of their first 17 shots as Dayton pulled ahead by nine points.
Dayton: The Flyers hadn't beaten a ranked team at home since knocking off No. 16 Alabama during the 2011-12 season and were looking for a signature win under second-year coach Anthony Grant. They couldn't close it out down the stretch.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State hosts McNeese State on Tuesday.
Dayton hosts Detroit Mercy on Tuesday.
