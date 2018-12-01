First Alert Forecast: few AM storms before sunshine Saturday

SATURDAY: A boundary will approach the area through the morning hours – ahead of it, expect scattered showers through the morning. By afternoon, sunshine will return with breezy westerly winds and highs pushing into the middle and upper 70s. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with a few patches of fog possible. Lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
SUNDAY: A quiet day overall – another front will approach the region that could offer a shower or two, mainly south of I-20. Generally, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another front will approach the region by Monday – bringing a chance for a few showers early Monday before cooler air begins to rush into the area. Highs will top out in the 60s Monday. Clouds will clear out as high pressure builds into the area but expect chilly air to also accompany the sun – only managing highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will begin to increase again by Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will increase by late Friday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.