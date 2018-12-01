Family First Initiative working on programs to keep families together in Mississippi

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Judges from around the state are working on pilot programs to prevent the removal of children from their homes.
For the last three days, members of the Family First Initiative have been meeting in Jackson at the Mississippi Supreme Court. The meetings wrapped up Friday.
The group is working to establish a network of volunteers to help families struggling with poverty. They say dealing with poverty helps prevent child abuse, neglect and the need to place children in foster care.
12 counties are now providing attorneys for indigent parents who face allegations of abuse and neglect in Youth Court.
In our area that includes Hinds, Madison, Rankin and Adams counties.
