Chiefs cut Hunt after running back lands on NFL exempt list

Chiefs cut Hunt after running back lands on NFL exempt list
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that Hunt appears headed to the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List, sidelining him while the league investigates a video of Hunt striking a woman in February. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not issued a formal statement Friday, Nov. 30, although one was expected for later in the evening. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File) (Eric Christian Smith)
By DAVE SKRETTA | November 30, 2018 at 5:12 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 8:18 PM
ARCHIVO - En esta foto de archivo del 19 de noviembre de 2018, el running back de los Chiefs de Kansas City, Kareem Hunt, acarrea el balón durante la segunda mitad de un juego de la NFL contra los Rams de Los Ángeles en Los Ángeles. Hunt parece dirigirse a la lista de exentos del comisionado, lo que lo dejaría fuera de actividad mientras la liga investiga un video en el que aparece golpeando a una mujer en febrero, informó el viernes 30 de noviembre de 2018 a The Associated Press una persona con conocimiento de la medida. (AP Foto/Kelvin Kuo, Archivo)
ARCHIVO - En esta foto de archivo del 19 de noviembre de 2018, el running back de los Chiefs de Kansas City, Kareem Hunt, acarrea el balón durante la segunda mitad de un juego de la NFL contra los Rams de Los Ángeles en Los Ángeles. Hunt parece dirigirse a la lista de exentos del comisionado, lo que lo dejaría fuera de actividad mientras la liga investiga un video en el que aparece golpeando a una mujer en febrero, informó el viernes 30 de noviembre de 2018 a The Associated Press una persona con conocimiento de la medida. (AP Foto/Kelvin Kuo, Archivo) (AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt on Friday night after video surfaced that showed the NFL's reigning rushing champion knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway in February.

The team issued a statement shortly after the NFL had placed Hunt on its Commissioner Exemption List that said the running back had lied when asked about the incident by team officials. The team said "the video today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately."

Hunt was at the Chiefs' facility earlier Friday in preparation for Sunday's trip to Oakland, but he was excused and sent home shortly after TMZ posted the video online.

Police were called to the scene during the Feb. 10 incident, but no charges were filed.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL