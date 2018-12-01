From Bush to Clinton, a grace note for the ages

"Given what politics looks like in America and around the world today, it's easy to sigh and say George H.W. Bush belonged to an era that is gone and never coming back — where our opponents are not our enemies, where we are open to different ideas and changing our minds, where facts matter and where our devotion to our children's future leads to honest compromise and shared progress," he wrote. "I know what he would say: 'Nonsense. It's your duty to get that America back.'