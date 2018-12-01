Better Together Commission releases study on JPS

The new study is part of the plan to avoid a state takeover.

Better Together Commission releases study on JPS
The Better Together Commission has received input from parents, teachers, and students to make improvements in JPS. (SOURCE: WLBT)
By Maggie Wade | November 30, 2018 at 9:32 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 9:32 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Better Together Commission has released its findings to make improvements for the Jackson Public School District. The new study is part of the plan to avoid a state takeover.

Participants make suggestions on ways to improve JPS during a Better Together Commission meeting. (SOURCE: WLBT)
Participants make suggestions on ways to improve JPS during a Better Together Commission meeting. (SOURCE: WLBT)

The more than 200 page study, conducted over the last nine months, examines several areas; including student achievement, attendance and behavior, district staffing, classroom instruction and district finances.

The study found widespread uncertainty, cites struggles with leadership capacity and calls for better programs for exceptional education and struggling students.

Members of The Better Together Commission have been meeting over the last nine months. (SOURCE: WLBT)
Members of The Better Together Commission have been meeting over the last nine months. (SOURCE: WLBT)

You can find a link to the full report here.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.