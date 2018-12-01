Better Together Commission releases study on JPS

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Better Together Commission has released its findings to make improvements for the Jackson Public School District. The new study is part of the plan to avoid a state takeover.
The more than 200 page study, conducted over the last nine months, examines several areas; including student achievement, attendance and behavior, district staffing, classroom instruction and district finances.
The study found widespread uncertainty, cites struggles with leadership capacity and calls for better programs for exceptional education and struggling students.
You can find a link to the full report here.
