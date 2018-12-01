Accident victim reunites with first responders who saved his life

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Five months after an accident that could have taken his life, a Pearl man reunited with the first responders who saved him.
Phillip Arrant, who was in a bad wreck on Interstate 20 on June 30, met back up with Jackson firefighters Friday.
He suffered a severe injury to his foot as a result of the accident.
At the scene, Jackson firefighter Diana Burks Anderson applied a tourniquet to his leg to stop the blood loss.
That quick thinking saved Arrant’s life.
He lost his leg as a result, but he is grateful to those that kept him alive. Without their help, he could have bled out.
He presented the firefighters who rescued him with a plaque on Friday, thanking them for their bravery.
“If it wouldn’t have been for her, who knows what would have happened? I honestly think I wouldn’t be here today," said Arrant. "Not only did she do that, but after she took care of me and I was into the ambulance, she got with my family—my wife and son that was with me—and prayed with them on the side of the road.”
Arrant said his son who was with him at the time called 911.
The man who hit him said he didn't have insurance, and disappeared after he was transported to the hospital.
Arrant, who worked as a police officer in Pearl for a number of years, says he respects the bravery of first responders.
