Two children shot in front of UMMC in Jackson

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.