Two children shot in front of UMMC in Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - It was sheer terror for a mother with two small children and those on the UMMC campus Thursday night.
Someone from another car opened fire on the woman’s car on North State street right in front of UMMC. The two children who were in the backseat of the car were shot.
The call first went out as an active shooter at parking garage B at UMMC. An alert was sent out to employees and students, telling them to hide in locked rooms or fight as a last resort.
We later learned the shooting actually happened on North State Street right in front of the hospital.
The mother told police a car pulled up next to her and opened fire. When she realized her children were shot, she grabbed them in her arms and ran with them into the hospital.
"The mother stated she was traveling south on State Street when a black sedan with a Cannon paper tag on the back pulled up. An arm came out the window and fired into her car”, said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.
The children, who are 1 and 3 years old, are being treated at UMMC and are reportedly in stable condition. One of the children was shot in the leg and the other shot in the torso.
Jackson police, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, federal agents and UMMC police all responded to the scene. Shell casings were marked and the search is still underway for the shooter.
Davis added, “We’re talking to the mother trying to get all the evidence we possibly can, trying to talk to witnesses. We’re partnering with UMMC to try to get any surveillance that we possibly can to solve this case.”
No one was allowed on the UMMC campus or on North State Street for at least an hour and a half while officers search for leads.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes told us late Thursday night there are still no suspects or arrests. The names of the children and their mother are not being released by police.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.
