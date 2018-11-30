Spread some holiday cheer: How you can donate to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -The Salvation Army’s 2018 Angel Tree campaign is now underway!
With the help of donations from you, the Salvation Army is able to put together gift boxes for families and senior citizens. So far, 1,251 families have applied for the angel tree program.
Just over 2,500 children and 351 seniors will have something special for the holidays. New this year, families will also be given a food box in addition to the gifts they’ll receive.
“A lot of folks this time of year find themselves in need of a little bit of assistance,” said Major Robert Lyle, commanding officer of the Salvation Army of the greater Jackson area. “Not everybody that comes through would classify as in the poor category. Many that come through may have just lost their job or have been going through a sickness. They just may be trying to get back on their feet and the salvation army is able to offer a little bit of help at Christmas time.”
Trees adorned with angel tree request can be found at Walmart stores, Northpark Mall and other areas around the metro.
The Salvation Army is accepting sponsors for the angel tree program until December 8.
If you’d like to sponsor an angel tree request or volunteer for the Salvation Army, call 601-982-4881 or visit their website for more information.
