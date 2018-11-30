Saints win streak ends at 10 games

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints owned a 10-game winning streak entering tonight’s game against the Cowboys. Dallas possessed their own winning streak of three games. In North Texas something would have to give.
The Saints would be on the losing end on this night, by the score of 13-10. The Black and Gold fall to 10-2 on the season. The Cowboys improve to 7-5 in 2018.
The Saints possessed the ball trailing by three late in the game, but Drew Brees threw only his third interception of the season to kill a possible comeback.
The Saints defense stepped up big in the contest, but it still wasn’t enough. New Orleans racked up seven sacks and forced two turnovers.
Cowboys hit the end zone first courtesy of a Dak Prescott to Ezekiel Elliot, 16-yard touchdown. The connection staked Dallas to a 10-0 advantage.
The Saints finally found the end zone late in the third quarter. Brees connected with rookie Keith Kirkwood on a 30-yard touchdown. The Cowboys racked up three penalties on the drive. The score cut the Cowboys lead, 13-10.
