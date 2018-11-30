Reports: Freeze meets with Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TN (WLBT) - Hugh Freeze could be coming back to the college football... and the SEC.
Multiple reports say Freeze has met with Tennessee and head coach Jeremy Pruitt about the Volunteers' vacant offensive coordinator position.
Freeze was fired in July of 2016 at Ole Miss after it surfaced Freeze had contacted a female escort on a university-issued cell phone. He’s remained out of coaching since, but in October agreed to become the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Hotshots of the new, professional Alliance of American Football league.
Freeze was reported to be in the mix for a job at Alabama or other SEC schools last offseason, but it’s believed SEC commissioner Greg Sankey pressured schools not to hire Freeze amid the ongoing NCAA investigation into his tenure at Ole Miss. But a report from volswire.com states Sankey would allow Freeze to accept a coaching position within the SEC this offseason.
