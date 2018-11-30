Postal Service prepared for busy holiday season

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The U.S. Postal Service says they are prepared for the upcoming holiday season, and whether customers need to ship quickly or have lots of time, there are many options offered throughout the state.
Extended retail hours with an eye on increasing convenience and availability on weekends and the heaviest holiday shipping days, there will be 10 postal facilities throughout Mississippi either opening or extending their hours beginning Saturday, Dec. 8 and going through Saturday, Dec. 22.
One location, Jackson LeFleur Station, will open two Sundays; and two offices, Meridian Main Office and Olive Branch, will also extend hours during certain weekdays.
Locations with extended hours are listed below.
WEEKENDS:
Saturday- December 8, 2018
Hattiesburg Main Post Office- 220 S 40th Ave (8:30 AM 5:00 PM)
Hernando- 12 W Commerce St (9:00 AM 12:00 PM)
Madison- 990 Highway 51 (9:00 AM 1:00 PM)
Olive Branch- 8850 Mid South Dr (9:00 AM 1:00 PM)
Sunday- December 9, 2018
Jackson LeFleur Station- 1501 Jacksonian Plz (10:00 AM 2:00 PM)
Saturday- December 15, 2018
Clinton # 100 E Lawson St (10:00 AM 12:00 PM)
Grenada 2500 Gateway St (8:00 AM 2:00 PM)
Hattiesburg Main Post Office 220 S 40th Ave (8:30 AM 5:00 PM)
Hernando 12 W Commerce St (9:00 AM 12:00 PM)
Madison 990 Highway 51 (9:00 AM 1:00 PM)
Olive Branch 8850 Mid South Dr (9:00 AM 1:00 PM)
Southaven 7550 Airways Blvd (8:30 AM 1:30 PM)
Sunday- December 16, 2018
Jackson LeFleur Station- *1501 Jacksonian Plz (10:00 AM - 2:00 PM)
Saturday- December 22, 2018
Clinton- 100 E. Lawson St. (10:00 AM- 12:00 PM)
Grenada- 2500 Gateway St (8:00 AM-2:00 PM)
Hernando- 12 W Commerce St (9:00 AM-12:00 PM)
Southaven-7550 Airways Blvd (8:30 AM-1:30 PM)
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
HEAVY SHIPPING DAYS:
Monday- December 17, 2018
Madison 990 Highway 51 8:00 AM 6:00 PM Starkville 822 Taylor St 8:00 AM 6:00 PM
Tuesday- December 18, 2018
Starkville- 822 Taylor St (8:00 AM 6:00 PM)
WEEKDAYS:
Monday-Friday, December 10-14, 2018
Olive Branch- 8850 Mid South Dr. (8:30 AM - 5:30 PM)
Monday-Friday, December 17-21, 2018
Meridian Main Post Office- 2100 9th St. (9:00 AM-5:00 PM)
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Self Service Kiosks
Customers may also utilize the 24/7 convenience of Self Service Kiosks, which sell holiday-themed stamps, postage, and accommodate shipping of most packages in the following Post Office lobbies:
Southaven – 7550 Airways Blvd.
Madison – 990 Hwy. 51 Ridgeland – 611 S. Pear Orchard Rd.
Jackson LeFleur Station – 1501 Jacksonian Plz.
Jackson Main PO – 401 E. South St. Hattiesburg Main PO – 220 S. 40th Ave.
Gulfport Main PO – 11110 Hwy. 49 Ocean Springs – 1581 Bienville Blvd.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Customer mailing and shipping traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 10, and the Postal Service expects to deliver nearly 200 million packages per week during these two weeks.
The week of Dec. 17-23 is predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week, when nearly 3 billion pieces of First-Class Mail, including greeting cards, will be processed and delivered.
Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing, and shipping deadlines, can be found at the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom.
