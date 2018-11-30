Police: Woman jailed on drug charges after being found passed out in store bathroom

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A Salisbury woman was charged by police after they found her passed out in a locked bathroom in a convenience store.
According to the report, workers told police they were concerned about someone who was in the bathroom at the Kangaroo gas station, 2270 Statesville Boulevard.
Police were able to unlock the door. Once inside, they found Haley Nicole Dial, 26, on the floor of the bathroom, surrounded by needles and a pocket knife.
Police also found several baggies that they believe contained drugs.
On the way to the police department, Dial “lost consciousness due to a possible drug overdose.” She was taken to Novant Health Rowan for medical attention.
Later, Dial was taken to the police department and charged with resisting police and drug possession. Bond was set at $10,000.
Dial has a court appearance set for Friday.
