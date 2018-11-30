Officials: UMMC safety protocols were successful during active shooter alert

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The shooting of two children on State Street happening so close to UMMC triggered precautions set in place to make sure staff and students are safe.
UMMC sent out notifications through text messages and emails warning of an active shooter Thursday evening.
The hospital has an emergency protocol set in place in case of emergencies such as this. And according to Mark Rolph, director of Public Affairs, the protocol worked.
“We did our emergency operation plan, which is a campus wide notification. Basically, get safe get in your office. If you’re out in the ground somewhere, get indoors, and so you know we did take that action,”said Rolph.
According to Rolph, even though the shooter wasn’t on hospital grounds, they still sent out the alert, and after the campus was cleared by security and police, another alert was sent saying it was safe.
The hospital staff weathered the storm and many nurses, like Deanna Schaefer, hunkered down wherever they were and kept working through the alert.
“We’re good, it was kind scary but you know. We were all just shell shocked afterwards. So, well, we’re just trying to take care of our patients, and make sure everything was okay. And so it was just crazy,” said Schaefer.
For some students it was a controlled environment.
“It really never turned into a big deal inside, because they got it cleared up pretty quickly from what I understand. You know there wasn’t an actual shooter in the hospital. So once that kind of came across within a few minutes they were like okay, we’re fine in here so and they have security in the building an everything," said one student.
