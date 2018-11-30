Michael Guest wraps up freshman orientation in Washington

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side caught up with 3rd District Congressman-elect Michael Guest, who is in Washington right now getting the feel of things. He will be sworn in on January 3.
Right now he’s wrapping up his second week of what’s called Freshman orientation, where he has met with many of his new colleagues and the Sergeant at Arms to discuss security. He’s getting his staff together, and says he can’t wait to begin working on issues like a farm bill, healthcare costs, immigration reform, and transportation and infrastructure.
“I believe it’s important for the Federal Government to play a role as well as the state and local government, so we can properly fund and properly maintain our aging infrastructure, That’s not just a Mississippi problem, that’s a problem that exists throughout the country,” he says.
As Guest prepares to join a house with a Democratic majority, he says citizens expect both parties to find common ground on the important issues.
