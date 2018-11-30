Man arrested for dragging ex-girlfriend with car

RIDGELAND, MS (WLBT) - The man wanted for dragging his ex-girlfriend with his car and running over her in Ridgeland on November 20 has been arrested.
According to Ridgeland police, 28-year-old Paul Vaughn, of Florence, was arrested in Hammond, Louisiana and has been charged with aggravated domestic violence. Police are waiting for an extradition hearing to take place.
On Tuesday, November 20, Ridgeland police were dispatched to East Countyline Road, near the Jackson Hilton Hotel, where a woman was found lying in the middle of the road. The 24-year-old woman had sustained major injuries to her body after she had been dragged by a car.
Officers were able to determine that she was the victim of a domestic violence situation which began at the Rodeway Inn nearby. According to the victim, she and her ex-boyfriend had an argument in the parking lot. The argument escalated and led to her being dragged through the parking lot by a vehicle he was driving.
Police say the suspect had pinned her arm in the door of the car as he drove away. He later opened the door and released her, but not before reportedly running her over.
During the course of the investigation, the victim identified the suspect as Vaughn.
