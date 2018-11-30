Highway named for MBN agent killed in the line of duty in 2016

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi officials unveil a new marker for a highway named in honor of a fallen Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agent.
Thursday in Grenada County, Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher, MBN Director John Dowdy and Northern District Commissioner Mike Tagert uncovered the sign that will mark a five mile stretch of U.S. Highway 51. It is named in honor of fallen MBN agent Lee Tartt.
Tartt was killed in the line of duty on February 20, 2016, when he led a SWAT team into the Tishomingo County home of a suspect who was holding his wife and 10 year old daughter hostage. Tartt was 44 years old and had served in law enforcement for 22 years.
Officials said Thursday, “We will never forget his sacrifice, and the sacrifice of his family. Now the residents of Mississippi will be reminded of his legacy every day as well.”
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.