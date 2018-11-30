Hendrick humbled by opportunity at Jackson State

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson State removed the interim tag from John Hendrick Wednesday, making him the new head coach at Jackson State. But admittedly, it’s not where Hendrick saw himself when he became interim coach one month ago.
“It’s not that I wasn’t interested in the job or that the job had no interest, that was not the reason I became the interim head coach,” said Hendrick in a one-on-one interview with WLBT. “The reason I became the interim head coach was to finish what we had started.”
Jackson State finished 2-1 under Hendrick as interim head coach. But he still needed convincing, and it was Tiger players who urged him to seek the head coaching position.
“Those guys are the ones who convinced me to try to get this job and try to be the next guy here,” says Hendrick. “They’re the ones who fought hard for me. To have an opportunity to go on and continue to coach those guys, I’m really excited about it.”
The players appear to share in that excitement. The news of Hendrick’s promotion was announced to the team Wednesday, who in turn, gave their new head coach a standing ovation.
“To know that the kids think of me in that way and they feel about me in that way is really gratifying,” says Hendrick."
“I’ve always fancied myself as being a guy who was for the players and wanted to take care of them and do the best job I could of nurturing them,” Hendrick continued. “And to feel like I’ve done a good job of that is really, really gratifying.”
Hendrick is now out on the recruiting trail, looking to lure future Tigers with one simple message.
“Come play for us. Let’s go be SWAC Champs.”
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.