First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy ahead of storm threat late Friday

FRIDAY: Clouds will hold firm through Friday with chances for showers and storms through the day. Temperatures, amid aggressive southerly breezes, will work their way into the middle 70s. A front to west of the area will gather strengthen, bringing with it a line of storms late Friday night into early Saturday morning. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with downpours, lightning, gusty winds, hail and a spin-up tornado or two. Stay weather aware during this time.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Saturday will start off with the chance for showers and rumbles of thunder to start off the day. Rain chances will quickly exit through Saturday morning, leading to sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will push into the middle and upper 70s. Expect clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunshine will stick around into Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another front will approach the region by Monday – bringing a chance for a few showers early Monday before cooler air begins to rush into the area. Highs will top out in the 60s Monday – trending into the 50s by Tuesday. Clouds will clear through Wednesday as high pressure builds into the area but expect chilly air to also accompany the sun – only managing highs near 50°. Clouds will begin to increase again by Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will increase by late Friday.
