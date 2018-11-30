First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy ahead of storm threat late Friday

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another front will approach the region by Monday – bringing a chance for a few showers early Monday before cooler air begins to rush into the area. Highs will top out in the 60s Monday – trending into the 50s by Tuesday. Clouds will clear through Wednesday as high pressure builds into the area but expect chilly air to also accompany the sun – only managing highs near 50°. Clouds will begin to increase again by Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will increase by late Friday.