Ezekiel Elliot and the Cowboys take halftime lead over the Saints

ARLINGTON (WVUE) - The Saints owned a 10-game winning streak entering tonight’s game against the Cowboys. Dallas possessed their own winning streak of three games. In North Texas something would have to give.
After a half of play, it’s the Saints in danger of a win streak ending. Cowboys lead the Black and Gold, 13-0.
Drew Brees is 7-of-13 passing, for 39 yards after two quarters.
Cowboys hit the end zone courtesy of a Dak Prescott to Ezekiel Elliot, 16-yard touchdown. The connection staked Dallas to a 10-0 advantage.
The Saints only shot to score in the first half, came up short on a fourth down attempt by Alvin Kamara. The running back was stopped at the Cowboys 1 by Damarcus Lawrence.
