EMCC wins JUCO National Championship

PITTSBURG, KS (WLBT) - East Mississippi Community College may no longer have “Last Chance U”, but it has another national championship.
The Lions football program, which raised to nationwide fame as the focus of the popular Netflix series, defeated Garden City Community College Thursday night, 10-9, to win the National Junior College Athletic Association national championship. EMCC also won the national title in 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2017.
The Lions' only touchdown of the night was a defensive score. Everritt Cunningham recovered a Garden City fumble and returned it for a touchdown to give EMCC a 10-0 2nd quarter lead.
The Lions entered the game as the #1 team in junior college football, and finish the season 12-0.
