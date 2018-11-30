Classroom brawl caught on video alleged to be the result of bullying

MAGNOLIA, MS (WLBT) - A disturbing video of a school fight is bringing up the question of school safety and bullying.
The classroom brawl was posted on social media and gives troubling insight into fears some students face. The cell phone video was provided to WLBT by a viewer.
It shows two students fighting inside a classroom Monday at South Pike High School.
Others students in the class are heard cursing and urging one of the students to not let go. The video shows the smaller student being dragged across the room, knocking over desks.
The teacher appears to be unable to break up the fight as other students try to step in and help separate the two girls.
The mother of the injured student said her daughter may need eye surgery.
"I have concerns. I have concerns definitely as a superintendent," said South Pike Schools Superintendent Johnnie Vick.
He confirms that the fight took place at the school and said district officials are looking into the incident.
"I have instructed the principal to launch a full investigation so we can gather all the details as to what happened so we can take appropriate action according to our district policy and student handbook," said Vick.
We reached out to the mother of one of the students in the fight. She said her daughter reported to the principal three weeks ago that she was being bullied and nothing was done.
“They think it’s funny,” said Edith Jackson, as she watched the troubling video.
Jackson, whose grandson attends South Pike, says she has concerns.
“He says it happens all the time. So he sees different things where kids are picking on the other ones,” said Jackson.
Superintendent Vick stresses that the priority of the district is student safety, and his goal is transparency in the district.
